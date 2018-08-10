2 hospitalized after marine rescue at Woodbine Beach

Two people have been taken to hospital, with one in life-threatening condition, after Toronto police conducted a marine rescue at Woodbine Beach Friday afternoon.

Police were called on scene, near Lake Shore Boulevard E and Woodbine Avenue, at 2:39 p.m. and received reports that three people were in distress.

Lifeguards told police that two people were taken out of the water, but one was still missing.

Police said shortly after 4 p.m. that all people have now been accounted for and the search was being called off.

A number of boats took to the beach's whitecapped waves and some rescuers entered the waters in the height of the search. Several people were also on the shores when rescue efforts were underway.

Toronto fire was also on scene.

Toronto Public Health has warned against swimming at some beaches due to the significant rainfall, which has caused high water levels in some parts of the city.

However, the Toronto SwimSafe website listed Woodbine Beach as safe to swim as of Thursday.