Marijuana March and Toronto Marathon road closures coming this weekend

The Marijuana March and the 2019 Toronto Marathon will bring a slew of road closures this weekend, along with transit route changes.

The Khalsa Day Parade and Cherry Blossom Festival will also cause some closures and delays.

Organizers says motorists and commuters should expect slower trips downtown during the afternoons, be it by car or transit.

Marijuana March closures

Saturday's Marijuana March will see Bloor Street West being blocked off between Queens Park and Yonge Street.

Yonge Street will also be closed between Bloor and College Streets.

The closures will last from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Police advise participants to take transit to the event.

Marathon road and lane closures

Many of the closures surrounding the Toronto Marathon will be partial ones.

Main closures on Sunday include:

Various southbound closures along Yonge Street between Sheppard Avenue West and Rosedale Station from 6 a.m. to 10:30 a.m.

Southbound off-ramps at 401 and Yonge Street will be closed from 7 a.m. to 10 a.m.

Westbound closure starting at Sumach and Cherry Streets and ending at Wellington and John Streets.

Westbound closure along Front Street, between John Street and Bathurst Street.

Other closures include:

Rosedale Valley Road from Yonge Street to Bayview Avenue 8 a.m. to 11 a.m.

One east and westbound lane closed along Lakeshore Boulevard West, between Strachan Avenue and Humber River.

High Park closed to traffic

High Park will be closed to all non-essential traffic during the Cherry Blossom Festival from May 4 to May 13.

Visitors should consider taking transit and drivers should expect traffic delays in the area.

TTC route changes

Bus routes will change to accommodate the Toronto Marathon on Sunday.

Click here to check if your bus may be affected.

Aside from marathon-related changes, there will be no service on Line 2 Saturday between Victoria Park and Kennedy Stations.

GO transit diversion

GO buses will also detour along the Toronto Marathon path on Sunday.

Stops between Finch and York Mills won't be serviced.