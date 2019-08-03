Police identify victim killed in Markham strip mall shooting

Police have identified a man who died after a late night shooting at a strip mall in Markham on Thursday, which also left a woman hospitalized in critical condition.

The dead man has been identified as Wai Loon Kong, who police say had connections to both the City of Markham and the Town of Collingwood.

York Regional Police responded to reports of gunshots shortly after 11 p.m. on Aug. 1 near Hey Noodles restaurant, in the area of Highway 7 and McCowan Road.

Kong was pronounced dead at the scene while the woman, who was also shot, was transported to hospital. She was listed in critical condition.

The suspect fled the scene on a motorcycle, and on Saturday investigators say they have obtained images of the suspect and the motorcycle involved.

Police say the suspect was wearing a motorcycle helmet, a dark-green jacket, dark pants and carrying a backpack at the time of the shooting.

The motorcycle is described as a black and white sports bike with blue- or purple-coloured headlights.

Police are asking any witnesses who may have seen or heard anything in the area to contact them.

Investigators are also appealing to any nearby businesses or residents who may have video surveillance, or any drivers who may have dashcam footage to come forward.