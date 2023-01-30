2 dead, 1 seriously injured in Markham crash

Two men died and a woman was seriously injured in a crash in Markham Monday morning, York Regional Police say.

The incident happened around 6:30 a.m. in the area of Bloomington Road and 9th Line. According to a police news release, a red Toyota Corolla and a dark maroon Mercedes SUV collided.

Two men, both from Markham and who were inside the Corolla, were pronounced dead at the scene, while the Markham woman who had been driving the Mercedes was taken to hospital with serious injuries.

Police did not offer any explanation as to the cause of the crash.

Investigators are asking any witnesses who haven't yet spoken with police or people who might have dashcam footage to contact police or Crime Stoppers.