Drunk driver Marco Muzzo who killed 3 children, grandfather granted day parole, children's mother says

A drunk driver who killed three children and their grandfather five years ago has been granted day parole, according to the children's mother.

Jennifer Neville-Lake shared the news about Marco Muzzo's day parole in an Instagram post on Tuesday afternoon. CBC News has not yet received independent confirmation of the decision from the Parole Board of Canada.

"No matter what happened today, Daniel, Harry and Milly don't get to come back home. My dad isn't coming home to my mom," Neville-Lake wrote. "Nothing changes for me."

Muzzo pleaded guilty in 2016 to four counts of impaired driving causing death and two counts of impaired driving causing bodily harm. He was sentenced to 10 years in prison.

The collision in Vaughan, Ont., claimed the lives of nine-year-old Daniel Neville-Lake, his five-year-old brother, Harrison, their two-year-old sister, Milly, and the children's 65-year-old grandfather, Gary Neville. The children's grandmother and great-grandmother were also seriously injured.

Muzzo was denied parole in 2018, with the board saying his reluctance to acknowledge a history of binge drinking and his admission that he does not know what contributed to his alcohol misuse raised red flags.