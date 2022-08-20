About 1,500 people march in 100th anniversary of Warriors' Day Parade at CNE

About 1,500 people marched through the Canadian National Exhibition in Toronto on Saturday to honour the Canadian Armed Forces.

The 100th anniversary of the Warriors' Day Parade drew veterans, current members of the military, representatives of Royal Canadian Legions and members of the U.S. military. There were about 25 marching bands. Hundreds of people at the CNE lined the route.

"It was quite a spectacle," said John Hymers, a volunteer for the Warriors' Day Parade Council.

"This parade means a lot to a lot of people. It's a way to acknowledge and remember those who served in the Canadian Armed Forces, those who didn't come home, and those still serving."

It was the first time since 2019 that the parade was held at the CNE due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Technically, the 100th anniversary was set to take place in 2021, but organizers decided to celebrate the milestone this year. According to one poster advertising the parade, the pandemic wasn't the first time the parade skipped a year. There were cancellations during World War Two and the 2003 blackout.

Participants marched through the Princes' Gates, along Princes' Boulevard in front of the Enercare Centre, and then finished by making their way close to BMO Field.

On its website, the council says: "The Warriors' Day Parade is a unique and spectacular event that includes the colour, sound and traditions of our Regiments and Squadrons as well as the recognition of those who served and those who serve today.

"Since 1921, the Parade has provided an opportunity to celebrate our military victories. For participants and spectators, it is also an opportunity to show deep appreciation for the priceless gift of freedom given to us by our Veterans and those brave women and men presently serving in the Canadian Forces."