Marc Garneau Collegiate Institute to be closed this week due to COVID-19 outbreak

Marc Garneau Collegiate Institute will be closed this week to staff and students to allow Toronto Public Health to finish its investigation into a COVID-19 outbreak at the school.

In a letter to parents and guardians on Tuesday, Toronto Public Health (TPH) said classes at the secondary school at 135 Overlea Blvd. are dismissed starting Wednesday until Friday, Dec. 18. The expected return date for students and staff will be after its winter break on Monday, Jan. 4.

According to the Toronto District School Board's COVID-19 advisories page, as of 8:30 p.m. on Tuesday, there are 14 students with cases of COVID-19 at the school, seven of which have been marked as resolved. No staff members have tested positive.

TPH is investigating all of the cases.

Jacklyn Baljit, a communicable disease investigator for TPH, said in the letter that students and staff in "affected cohorts" have already been told to go into isolation.

"TPH recommends that all other students and staff self-monitor closely for signs and symptoms of COVID-19. If you or your child develops symptoms, the person with symptoms should self-isolate and visit a COVID-19 Assessment Centre," Baljit said.

The school's principal, Carlo Di Felice, said in a letter to parents and guardians that five new cases were identified at the school on Tuesday. These students were last in the school last Thursday and Friday. One student with COVID-19 was last in the building about two weeks ago, he said.

"As you know, school-wide COVID-19 testing was scheduled to begin this Thursday and will need to be adjusted. Once we receive information from TPH on next steps, we will share that with you," he said.

"I know this news will be concerning for our families and I want to thank you for your understanding during this difficult time. While students are at home, we will be shifting all classes to remote learning. Teachers will be contacting you shortly to provide more information."

Two nearby schools, Thorncliffe Park Public School and Fraser Mustard Early Learning Academy, are also closed due to COVID-19 cases.

Thorncliffe Park P.S. has 29 cases involving students, two involving staff and 17 are marked as resolved. Fraser Mustard Early Learning Academy has seven cases involving students with one marked as resolved.