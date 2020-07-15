Skip to Main Content
Video showing Toronto restaurant patrons crammed together triggers probe
Mayor John Tory has confirmed that the Alcohol and Gaming Commission of Ontario has launched an investigation into MARBL on King Street West.

MARBL, a popular downtown spot, opened its patio to customer at 12:01 a.m. the day that COVID-19 restrictions on outdoor dining were loosened in the city. (Jeremy Cohn/CBC)

A popular Toronto restaurant is under investigation after a video released on social media over the weekend appeared to show patrons and staff failing to follow COVID-19 public health rules.

Mayor John Tory has confirmed that the Alcohol and Gaming Commission of Ontario has launched an investigation into MARBL, located in the city's downtown.

A video originally published to Instagram shows dozens of patrons crammed into a partially outdoor seating section while surrounded by unmasked employees carrying drinks.

Jake Kivanç, a reporter for The Canadian Press, posted the video to his Twitter account:

Many social media users called on local and provincial authorities to strip the bar of its liquor licence.

MARBL confirmed in a statement that the video was authentic, but insisted it did not show the restaurant was breaking public health rules.

