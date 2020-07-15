Video showing Toronto restaurant patrons crammed together triggers probe
Alcohol and Gaming Commission of Ontario is investigating, mayor says
A popular Toronto restaurant is under investigation after a video released on social media over the weekend appeared to show patrons and staff failing to follow COVID-19 public health rules.
Mayor John Tory has confirmed that the Alcohol and Gaming Commission of Ontario has launched an investigation into MARBL, located in the city's downtown.
A video originally published to Instagram shows dozens of patrons crammed into a partially outdoor seating section while surrounded by unmasked employees carrying drinks.
Jake Kivanç, a reporter for The Canadian Press, posted the video to his Twitter account:
MARBL on King St. has once again shown they don’t give a damn about physical distancing. <br><br>Here’s an Instagram story I was sent from a birthday party last night: legit dozens of people shoulder to shoulder. It ends with a conspiracy image which implies the virus isn’t real. <a href="https://t.co/qanaYT592T">pic.twitter.com/qanaYT592T</a>—@JakeKivanc
Many social media users called on local and provincial authorities to strip the bar of its liquor licence.
MARBL confirmed in a statement that the video was authentic, but insisted it did not show the restaurant was breaking public health rules.
