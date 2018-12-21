Skip to Main Content
Maple Valley? Torontonians aren't so sure about The Economist's new nickname for the city

Have you ever heard Toronto referred to as Maple Valley?

The Twitterverse is buzzing about the nickname. What do you think?

The Toronto skyline is seen through a soap bubble on Sunday April 9, 2017. (Frank Gunn/Canadian Press)

Well, the British news magazine The Economist is trying to make it one of the city's new nicknames. It published an article on Wednesday that discusses how Indian tech workers are leaving the U.S. to Canada due to new immigrant visa restrictions. 

This is the first mention of the moniker as quoted in the article: "It is one thing for Canada to attract disaffected immigrant tech workers from Silicon Valley. Now Maple Valley, as some call it, must make it worth their while to stay."

Torontonians were quick to tweet up a storm, voicing their displeasure about the new nickname. 

What do you think? Let us know in the comments.

