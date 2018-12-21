Maple Valley? Torontonians aren't so sure about The Economist's new nickname for the city

Have you ever heard Toronto referred to as Maple Valley?

Well, the British news magazine The Economist is trying to make it one of the city's new nicknames. It published an article on Wednesday that discusses how Indian tech workers are leaving the U.S. to Canada due to new immigrant visa restrictions.

This is the first mention of the moniker as quoted in the article: "It is one thing for Canada to attract disaffected immigrant tech workers from Silicon Valley. Now Maple Valley, as some call it, must make it worth their while to stay."

Maple Valley, as some now call Toronto, is attracting disaffected tech workers from America <a href="https://t.co/9Zw6zpBYkF">https://t.co/9Zw6zpBYkF</a> —@TheEconomist

Torontonians were quick to tweet up a storm, voicing their displeasure about the new nickname.

I’m just glad they didn’t use Silicon Vall-eh —@SiriAgrell

Uh, no one calls it that. Maple Valley is a tiny rural community a couple of hours northwest of Toronto. Basically an inconspicuous name sign on a county road. <a href="https://t.co/a6TMHhJvWV">pic.twitter.com/a6TMHhJvWV</a> —@DMinkTO

Stop trying to make Maple Valley happen <a href="https://t.co/HnxK1jVK3R">pic.twitter.com/HnxK1jVK3R</a> —@mikecommito

In addition to sounding like a leafy housing development, “Maple Valley” is super weird for the mixing of metaphors. Toronto tech companies are not powered by maple syrup. And who puts silicon on their pancakes? <a href="https://t.co/DfgmJkZvb0">https://t.co/DfgmJkZvb0</a> —@CBCQueensPark

<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/MapleValley?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#MapleValley</a> is literally fake news <a href="https://t.co/RQdnhRxFCv">https://t.co/RQdnhRxFCv</a> —@DrJessicaLanger

Toronto has been called: T dot; TO, The Big Smoke; The COTU; Hogtown; York; Muddy York; The 6; Toronto the Good; etc... but I can assure you it has NEVER EVER been called Maple Valley by anyone until you just mentioned it —@joebrigade

