DVP, Gardiner Expressway closed as thousands take part in Ride for Heart

Parts of the Don Valley Parkway and Gardiner Expressway are closed as thousands of people take part in the annual Manulife Heart & Stroke Ride for Heart on Sunday.

Organizers say about 12,000 cyclists and about 2,000 walkers have registered for the 32nd annual event.

The goal this year is $5 million, an amount that will be used to fund heart disease and stroke research. Since it began in 1988, the ride has raised $70 million, organizers said in a news release on Saturday.

The 75 kilometre ride began at 6 a.m., while the 50 kilometre and 25 kilometre rides started at 7 a.m. The five kilometre walk is scheduled to get underway at 10 a.m.

Both the Don Valley Parkway and Gardiner Expressway will be closed until 3 p.m. in both directions.

Toronto police said the Don Valley Parkway is closed from Gardiner Expressway to York Mills Road, while the Gardiner Expressway is closed from the South Kingsway to the Don Valley Parkway.

Motorists have been told to expect road closures in the area surrounding Exhibition Place as well. Drivers are urged to take alternative routes and public transportation if possible.