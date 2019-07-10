Manslaughter charges laid after man found unconscious at Moss Park restaurant dies

Toronto police say an assault in the Moss Park area over the weekend is now being treated as a homicide.

One man was arrested Sunday after a 61-year-old man was found unconscious at a restaurant in the Queen Street East and Sherbourne Street area the night before.

Paramedics took the victim to hospital with injuries, which at the time did not appear to be life-threatening.

The next morning, hospital staff called police to say the man was on life-support and was not expected to survive.

He was pronounced dead Tuesday.

A 46-year-old Toronto man had been charged with aggravated assault but his charges have since been upgraded to manslaughter.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 416-808-7400 or leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers at 416-222-8477.