Man wounded in shooting in Scarborough taken to hospital: police

A man in his 30s was taken to hospital with a gunshot wound to his torso following a shooting in Scarborough Thursday evening, Toronto police say.

Around 8:20 p.m., police responded to reports that a man had been shot near Shallice Court and Durness Avenue, close to Sheppard Avenue East and Highway 401.

Police said they located a victim with an injury to his torso. The man was transported to hospital in an emergency run.

The victim's injuries are serious, but non-life threatening, according to police.

Police say they currently have no information on possible suspects.