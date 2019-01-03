Man wounded in shooting in Scarborough taken to hospital: police
Police responded to reports that a man had been shot near Shallice Court and Durness Avenue around 8:20 p.m.
A man in his 30s was taken to hospital with a gunshot wound to his torso following a shooting in Scarborough Thursday evening, Toronto police say.
Around 8:20 p.m., police responded to reports that a man had been shot near Shallice Court and Durness Avenue, close to Sheppard Avenue East and Highway 401.
Police said they located a victim with an injury to his torso. The man was transported to hospital in an emergency run.
The victim's injuries are serious, but non-life threatening, according to police.
Police say they currently have no information on possible suspects.
