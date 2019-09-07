Man in life-threatening condition after shooting at Richmond Hill restaurant

A man was taken to hospital in life-threatening condition after a shooting at a Richmond Hill restaurant on Friday night.

The shooting occurred at 9019 Bayview Avenue, north of Highway 7, according to York Regional Police. Officers were called to The One Fusion Cuisine restaurant at about 10:45 p.m.

Police taped off the plaza and were looking for surveillance camera video.

SHOOTING - Police presence in the area of Bayview Ave, north of Hwy 7 following a shooting at a restaurant at 9019 Bayview Ave. One man taken to hospital in life-threatening condition. Investigation ongoing. —@YRP