Man in life-threatening condition after shooting at Richmond Hill restaurant
Toronto·Updated

A man was taken to hospital in life-threatening condition after a shooting at a Richmond Hill restaurant on Friday night.

Shooting occurred outside The One Fusion Cuisine on Bayview Avenue north of Highway 7

CBC News ·
York Regional Police officers stand outside The One Fusion Cuisine restaurant in Richmond Hill following a shooting on Friday night. The shooting sent a man to hospital in life-threatening condition. (Jeremy Cohn/CBC)

The shooting occurred at 9019 Bayview Avenue, north of Highway 7, according to York Regional Police. Officers were called to The One Fusion Cuisine restaurant at about 10:45 p.m.

Police taped off the plaza and were looking for surveillance camera video.

York Regional Police taped off the plaza containing the restaurant after the shooting. (Jeremy Cohn/CBC)

 

 

 

 

