Man in his 30s found with a gunshot wound after crashing his car in Scarborough

Toronto police are investigating after a man in his 30s was found in a car suffering from a gunshot wound in Scarborough on Monday night.

The wounded man crashed his car into a pole in the area of Scarborough Golf Club Road and Newark Road, south of Ellesmere Road. Police were called to the scene at about 7:45 p.m.

Police said the man was slumped over the wheel of the car and unresponsive when officers found him. Paramedics have rushed him to a trauma centre.

His current condition has not been released.