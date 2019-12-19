Skip to Main Content
Man in his 30s found with a gunshot wound after crashing his car in Scarborough
Toronto

Toronto police are investigating after a man in his 30s was found in a car suffering from a gunshot wound in Scarborough on Monday night.

Driver has been rushed to a trauma centre, Toronto police say

CBC News ·
A man has been rushed to a trauma centre after he was wounded in a shooting and crashed his car into a pole in Scarborough. (Charles Contant/Radio-Canada)

The wounded man crashed his car into a pole in the area of Scarborough Golf Club Road and Newark Road, south of Ellesmere Road. Police were called to the scene at about 7:45 p.m.

Police said the man was slumped over the wheel of the car and unresponsive when officers found him. Paramedics have rushed him to a trauma centre.

His current condition has not been released.

 

 

 

 

