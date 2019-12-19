Man in his 30s found with a gunshot wound after crashing his car in Scarborough
Driver has been rushed to a trauma centre, Toronto police say
Toronto police are investigating after a man in his 30s was found in a car suffering from a gunshot wound in Scarborough on Monday night.
The wounded man crashed his car into a pole in the area of Scarborough Golf Club Road and Newark Road, south of Ellesmere Road. Police were called to the scene at about 7:45 p.m.
Police said the man was slumped over the wheel of the car and unresponsive when officers found him. Paramedics have rushed him to a trauma centre.
His current condition has not been released.
