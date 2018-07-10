Man, woman under arrest following Annex shooting

A man and a woman are under arrest after a shooting in the Annex late Monday night.

Police were called around 9:45 p.m. Monday for reports of two or three shots fired in the area of Madison and Bernard avenues.

Emergency responders found a male victim lying on the ground with a gunshot wound to the upper body.

A pedestrian was also injured after being struck by a car that was fleeing the area, according to Toronto police.

Both the shooting victim and pedestrian were taken to hospital with serious injuries.

Police found an abandoned car near the location and recovered a firearm. They arrested one male suspect about a half hour after the shooting, and a female suspect early Tuesday morning.