Man, woman rushed to hospital after shooting at Brampton plaza

A man and a woman were rushed to hospital in life-threatening condition after a shooting in a plaza parking lot in Brampton, Ont., Sunday, Peel police say.

Police were called to a plaza in the area of Central Park Drive and Graham Crescent, west of Torbram Road, just before 5 p.m.

When officers arrived at the scene, two people — a man and a woman — were found suffering gunshot wounds inside a car. They were both rushed to a trauma centre in life-threatening condition, police say.

Police have not released any suspect information but said a light-coloured vehicle fled the area in an unknown direction.

"We're asking for anyone with information to step forward, whether that be what they saw, cell phone footage, dashcam footage, and if they feel uncomfortable coming forward, they can always call Crime Stoppers," said Duty Insp. Derek Meeker.