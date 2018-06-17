Man, woman seriously injured in shooting outside Vaughan nightclub

A man and a woman were seriously injured in a shooting outside a Vaughan nightclub early Sunday, York Regional Police say.

Both people were taken to hospital, but the man went to a trauma centre in Toronto because he was more seriously injured, according to Staff Sgt. Mike Stock, duty inspector for the York police.

Their injuries are not considered life-threatening.

Police were called to the 7 Lounge Nightclub, 4411 Highway 7, east of Pine Valley Drive, at about 2:30 a.m. for the sound of gunshots.

Heavy police presence in area

When officers arrived at the scene, they found the two victims. Their ages and names were not released.

Police have not yet determined what happened before the shooting, but said it occurred in a parking lot, Stock said.

"I don't know what precipitated this," Stock said on Sunday.

No suspect information is available.

Stock said detectives are canvassing local businesses for security camera video and are interviewing witnesses. There is a heavy police presence in the area, he added.

"They're working diligently at the investigation," he said.

Anyone with information, including dashboard camera video, is urged to call York Regional Police's criminal investigation branch at (905) 830-0303 ext. 7441.