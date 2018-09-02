Skip to Main Content
Brampton shooting now a homicide investigation, police say

Peel police say a shooting in Brampton early Sunday has turned into a homicide investigation.

Paramedics took man in critical condition, woman in serious condition to trauma centres

A Peel Regional Police cruiser is parked near a taxi cab following a fatal shooting early Sunday. (John Hanley/CBC)

The shooting occurred in the area of Vodden Street East and Garfield Crescent, near Kennedy Road North, after 2 a.m.

Peel paramedics said the shooting left a man in critical condition and a woman in serious but stable condition. Both victims were taken to separate trauma centres.

Police have not confirmed which person has died.

People are urged to stay clear of the area.

No suspect information was available.

