Man, 27, woman, 20, arrested in Mississauga in relation to stolen motorcycle

A 27-year-old Brampton man and a 20-year-old Mississauga woman have been arrested in Mississauga for possession of a stolen motorcycle, Peel Regional Police say.

Just before midnight on Thursday, a man was seen on a motorcycle near Mavis Road and Central Parkway. Police say the licence plates matched those of one that was reported stolen.

Police say an officer was assaulted during the arrest but he was not injured.

The man has been charged with the following offences:

Possession property obtained by crime.

Operation while prohibited.

Assault with intent to resist arrest.

Drive under suspension.

Operate a motor vehicle without insurance.

The woman has been charged with obstruct peace officer, and assault with intent to resist arrest.

The man was held for a bail hearing on Friday while the woman will have her first court date in November.

Police are asking anyone with more information to call investigators at the Road Safety Services at (905) 453–2121, ext.3750. Information may also be left anonymously by calling Peel Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).