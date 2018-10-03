Peel police arrest man, woman in connection with drugs, stolen vehicle

A man and a woman have been arrested in connection with a number of offences committed in Mississauga, Peel police said.

The 21-year-old woman and 22-year-old man, both from London Ont., face several charges.

Police said that just after 8 p.m. on Tuesday, October 2, the woman and man travelling on the QEW at Cawthra road when they were involved in a motor vehicle collision and fled the scene.

The victim, a 47-year-old man from Welland, was not injured, police said.

A witness contacted police and provided additional information regarding the fleeing vehicle.

Officers said with the addition information of the license plate, they were able to confirm the suspect vehicle was on file as stolen with London Police Service.

Police located and stopped the vehicles on old Carriage Road and arrested the suspects.

Police said they also seized crystal methamphetamines and paraphilia valued $180.

The man was charged with:

Fail to remain.

Possession of property obtained by crime.

Possession of a controlled substance.

The woman was charged with:

Possession of property obtained by crime.

Possession of a controlled substance.

They were both released and are scheduled to attend the Ontario Court of Justice on Nov. 1.

Police are asking anyone with information regarding this incident to contact investigators with the 12 Division at 905-453-3311. Information may also be left anonymously by calling Peel Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).