Man pronounced dead after shooting in Scarborough

One man is dead after a shooting in the east end, Toronto police say.

Police say the man was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police received a call prior to 3 p.m. regarding multiple shots being heard in the area of Lawrence Avenue East and Andover Circle.

A male was seen running away and there are reports of bullet holes in a wall, according to police.

When officers arrived, they found a man suffering from gun shot wounds.

SOUND OF GUNSHOTS: <br>Lawrence Av + Andover Cr<br>-Police o/s<br>-Have located a man<br>-Suffering gunshot wounds<br>-He is VSA<br>-Rushing EMS to scene<br>-Area closed for investigation<br>^dh —@TPSOperations

Police say the suspect was wearing a black toque, black jacket and a backpack, with black track pants with white striped boots.

They say the suspect may be armed and was last seen running northbound.

The homicide unit has been called in to investigate.

More to come