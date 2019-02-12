Skip to Main Content
Man pronounced dead after shooting in Scarborough

One man is dead after a shooting in the east end, Toronto police say.

Police received call at 2:50 p.m. about shots fired at Lawrence Avenue East and Andover Circle

A man is dead after suffering multiple gunshot wounds in Scarborough, according to Toronto police. (CBC)

Police say the man was pronounced dead at the scene. 

Police received a call prior to 3 p.m. regarding multiple shots being heard in the area of Lawrence Avenue East and Andover Circle. 

A male was seen running away and there are reports of bullet holes in a wall, according to police. 

When officers arrived, they found a man suffering from gun shot wounds.

Police say the suspect was wearing a black toque, black jacket and a backpack, with black track pants with white striped boots. 

They say the suspect may be armed and was last seen running northbound. 

The homicide unit has been called in to investigate. 

