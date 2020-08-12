Industrial accident in west end sends man to hospital, leaves 600 without power

A Toronto Hydro worker was rushed to hospital without vital signs on Wednesday afternoon following an industrial accident that has left about 600 customers without power.

Toronto Hydro says power will be restored when Ontario's ministry of labour indicates that it is safe for hydro crews to work.

The incident happened in the area of Willard Avenue and Bloor Street West, east of Jane Street. Emergency crews were called to the area at about 12:30 p.m.

Toronto police said they received reports that a man was electrocuted in an electrical vault. Paramedics took him to hospital but his condition has not been released.

Ontario's ministry of labour says inspectors are on their way to the scene. It said the accident will be investigated as a construction incident. It confirmed that the employer is Toronto Hydro.

"It was reported that a worker made accidental contact with live wires in an electrical vault," the ministry said in an email to CBC Toronto.

Russell Baker, spokesperson for Toronto Hydro, said the utility turned off power in the area at the request of the ministry.

Motorists should treat intersections with signals as four-way stops until power is restored.