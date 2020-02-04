Parents in shock after man 'carrying a long gun' broke into home with kids on a sleepover

A man "carrying a long gun" forced his way into a Mississauga home where a group of children were on a sleepover Tuesday morning, Peel police say.

The children were not harmed.

Peel Regional Police Duty Insp. Stephen Duivesteyn said around 10 a.m., officers were called to the house at Glen Erin Drive in Mississauga.

He said officers determined that the man "forcibly entered the house," did a walk-through, and then walked out the back door.

"Our canine unit also responded and did a track and we were able to locate a weapon in the area," Duivesteyn told CBC Toronto.

Duivesteyn said investigators got a description of the man, which they passed on to local transit.

"Mississauga Transit notified us that they had a man on a bus in the area. Officers responded to the bus and we were able to apprehend the man. He was arrested on the bus without incident and taken into custody," Duivesteyn said.

Lorilee Nolledo, the homeowner, was at work in Georgetown when she got a phone call from her son.

"My son said someone is inside my house with a long gun and then immediately they called 911," Nolledo told CBC News.

"There were more than five kids at home. Because of the strike they sleep over together … and the youngest is five years old."

Nolledo said she's happy that the children were not harmed but she could not help thinking that things could have turned out differently.

'I'm still shaking'

"Right now, I'm shaking. This is scary. My daughter said she heard, like, a big bang into my door, so it's scary," she said.

"I'm still shaking. Because what if? It's all kids inside."

The left front window on her car was also shattered.

The front window on the driver's side of this vehicle was shattered. (CBC)

Christian Lapus, the father of a five-year-old, said it was his daughter's first sleepover.

Another parent, Lanie Suan, said her two daughters were in the house.

"I'm still shocked … I'm still shaking right now. Thank God they are fine. You never know what will happen."

Investigators are asking anyone who saw the man walking around the area with a gun to contact Crime Stoppers.