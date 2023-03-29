Man wanted for alleged threats in Durham may be using public transit in Toronto, police say

Police warned the public Wednesday that a man wanted for threatening to harm another person in Durham Region may be in Toronto and riding public transit.

Durham police allege Justin Bodnarchuk, 41 years old and of no fixed address, made the threats last Saturday. In a news release issued earlier this week, they said investigators have been unable to locate him.

Police initially said he was thought to be in the Oshawa area and urged anyone who sees Bodnarchuk or knows his whereabouts to call 911.

Then in a tweet Wednesday, Toronto police said "there is reason to believe he may be in Toronto," and using public transit.

"Please be on the lookout for this wanted man," Toronto police added.

Bodnarchuk is wanted in Durham Region for two counts of uttering threats.