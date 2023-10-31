Woman stabbed in downtown Toronto after purse stolen from salon, police say

Toronto police are looking for a man who they say stabbed a woman downtown and left her seriously injured after stealing her purse from inside a beauty salon Monday evening.

Insp. Jeff Bangild, spokesperson for the Toronto Police Service, said the woman in her 30s was rushed to a trauma centre initially in life-threatening condition, but has undergone surgery and her condition is continuing to improve.

Bangild said the woman had been in a beauty salon in the area of Yonge and Carton streets and left her purse on a nearby ledge while she was getting beauty services done.

Police say the man entered the salon, grabbed the purse and ran out the door. The woman chased and confronted him before he pulled out a large knife, stabbing her in the arm and the torso, they say.

The suspect was chased eastbound on Carlton Street, through a laneway to Granby Street, north of Gerrard Street East.

Nearby residents came to the woman's aid, called 911 and provided a description to police.

The man is described as between 20 to 30, wearing a dark puffy jacket, a black mask, dark khakis jeans and a backpack. He was last seen running southbound on Yonge Street.

Police are urging anyone with information to come forward.

Bangild said police don't recommend that victims confront suspects in such situations because of the volatility of the situation and propensity for violence.

"It's in the best interests of individuals in a similar circumstance to allow that property [to] go and think about their safety first," he said.

