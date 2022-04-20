Police searching for man in connection with 'unprovoked' stabbing at St. George Station

Toronto police say they are searching for a man wanted in connection with a stabbing that left a man in serious condition after an "unprovoked attack" at St. George subway station Tuesday.

A 30-year-old man was talking to someone on the station's platform around 11:30 p.m. when another man approached and stabbed him in the neck, police say.

Paramedics said the victim was rushed to hospital in serious but non-life-threatening condition.

The attack, which police described as "unprovoked," marks the second time a violent incident took place on a subway platform in the past week, after a woman was pushed onto subway tracks Sunday evening.

Police are searching for the suspect, who they describe as a white man in his 20s, with short blond hair, a goatee and a neck tattoo.

The man was last seen wearing a white bandana, blue shirt and black pants with the word "baddie" written on the back.

He was also holding a white baseball cap with a red logo on the front and a green brim, police say.