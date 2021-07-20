Man wanted for 2nd-degree murder after fatal hit and run in the Port Lands

A man is wanted for second-degree murder after a fatal hit and run in the Port Lands on Monday night, Toronto police say.

In a news release on Tuesday, police said they have obtained an arrest warrant for the accused, who is 32 and from Toronto. He is also wanted for attempted murder.

Police said there was an argument, then a man got into a pick-up truck and deliberately struck a pedestrian in the area of 11 Polson St., which is near Cherry Street. Officers were called to the area at 9:08 p.m.

The driver fled the scene in the truck, which has since been recovered, according to police.

The pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene and is Toronto's 38th homicide victim of the year. There's no word on yet from police on the pedestrian's identity or sex.

The wanted man was last seen wearing a white t-shirt, blue jean shorts, and white shoes.