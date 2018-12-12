Toronto Police are asking for the public's help in finding an 18-year-old who allegedly brought a gun to a high school and threatened a student.

Joshua Hastings is wanted on nine charges, after police were called to Western Technical Commercial School six days ago. The charges include unauthorized possession of a firearm, weapons dangerous, and uttering death threats.

Staff at the high school on Evelyn Crescent, near Runnymede Road and Annette Street, called police to report a student had seen a man with a gun.

Officers reported the gun was also seen on security video.

Western Technical-Commercial School, Ursula Franklin Academy and The Student School (which are in the same building), were locked down for nearly five hours. Five other nearby schools were in put under a hold-and-secure order as a precaution.

Police searched Western Technical-Commercial School, shown here, and Ursula Franklin Academy after receiving a report of a man with a gun. (Kelda Yuen/CBC)

No shots were fired, and no one was reported to be seriously injured.

Police say Hastings is considered armed and dangerous and investigators are appealing to anyone who sees him to call police.