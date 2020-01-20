Man wanted in death of ex-wife found dead in Toronto

A man wanted in connection with the death of Heeral Patel in Brampton last week has been found dead in Toronto.

Peel Regional Police confirmed Monday that officers found the body of 36-year-old Rakeshbhai Patel on Friday. He was Heeral Patel's ex-husband.

Police had issued an arrest warrant for Rakeshbhai Patel after the 28-year-old Toronto woman's body was found in a wooded area in Brampton last Monday after she was reported missing.

Rakeshbhai Patel was wanted for first-degree murder. Police have not released any information about how his ex-wife died.

Police say his death is not considered criminal.