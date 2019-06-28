Police seek man wanted for damaging several cars on night of Raptors' win

Police are searching for a man who damaged several cars by jumping on them the night the Raptors won the NBA finals.

Officers were called to the scene near Yonge Street and Eglinton Avenue at around 12:30 a.m. on June 14.

"A large crowd of people had gathered to support the Toronto Raptors win," police said in a release sent out on Friday.

Police say the suspect jumped on several cars as they drove through the area.

"The damage to the cars was significant," the release continued.

The suspect is wanted in two mischief to vehicles investigations.

He is described as 25 to 35, with brown hair, a medium build and a brown beard. He was wearing a black t-shirt, blue jeans, a white baseball hat, bright yellow running shoes and carrying a black shoulder bag.

"Investigators urge the suspect to consult a lawyer then contact police to arrange his surrender," the release said.

Anyone with information is being asked to contact police.