Man sought in attack on teen girl and her mother in Scarborough

Toronto police are looking for a man, 46, in connection with a violent attack on a teen girl and her mother in Scarborough on Friday evening.

The man, described as "armed and dangerous," is wanted for two counts of assault with a weapon, two counts of aggravated assault and failure to comply.

The condition of both victims has improved, police said on Saturday.

On Friday at 6 p.m., police were called to an apartment building on Trudelle Street and McCowan Road, near Eglinton Avenue East, for unknown trouble. Neighbours reportedly called 911.

When officers arrived, they found a girl, 16, and a woman, 37, had been "violently attacked" by a man. The girl had "obvious signs of trauma," while the woman was injured.

Officers performed first aid until Toronto paramedics arrived, police said. Both were taken to hospital.

The girl was in life-threatening condition, without vital signs and with stab wounds to her upper body, while her mother was in serious but not-life-threatening condition with a head injury.

A Toronto police officer is parked near the scene of the violent attack. (Chris Langenzarde/CBC)

The girl's condition has improved slightly and she is expected to undergo surgery on Saturday at Toronto's Hospital for Sick Children, according to Staff Sgt. Brian MacDonnell, of Toronto police's 43 division.

Her mother has been released from Toronto's Sunnybrook Health Sciences Centre, he added.

The man is described as five foot 11, about 160 lbs. He was last seen wearing a red shirt with a white zip-up jacket.

He is believed to be driving a grey 2009 Toyota Tundra pickup with the Ontario licence plate AJ 21674.