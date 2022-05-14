Police seek man after person in wheelchair punched in the face in random assault downtown

Toronto police are looking for a man accused of punching a person in a wheelchair in the face in a random attack downtown.

Police released an image of the man on Saturday in the hopes that members of the public can help identify him.

The assault happened in a building in the area of Yonge and College streets on Monday, April 25 at about 5:45 p.m., police said in a release.

According to police, the man entered a building and approached a person in a wheelchair. He punched the person with a closed fist and left the person with a laceration under the eye, they said.

"The assault was unprovoked and the assailant is not known to the victim," police said.

The man was last seen walking south on Yonge Street before turning west on Gerrard Street.

Police described the man as between 25 to 35 years old with dark skin and short dark hair. He was wearing a grey long sleeve shirt, blue jeans, construction style boots and had a red backpack.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 416-808-5200, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477).