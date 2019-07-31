Man walks away from CAMH leaving police 'concerned for the safety of the public'

Police are seeking the public's assistance locating a man who they say walked away from the Centre for Addiction and Mental Health (CAMH) in the past 24 hours.

Anthony Murdock, 45, was last seen on Tuesday, July 30 at 2:20 p.m. in the Queen Street West and Ossington Avenue area, Toronto police say.

A Staff Sgt. with 14 Division told CBC Toronto on Wednesday that Murdock has not been seen since and police are still out actively looking for him.

Murdock is described as 6'1" with a shaved head. He was last seen wearing a burgundy cotton top and blue jeans.



Police say they are "concerned for the safety of the public" adding that people should not approach Murdock if he's located.

People are urged to immediately contact police by calling 9-1-1 to report if they see Murdock.