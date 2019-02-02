Man walking on Highway 401 struck and killed by passing transport truck driver

A man was struck and killed by a transport truck driver on Highway 401 in Toronto on Saturday, according to provincial police.

The man was walking along the eastbound express lanes of the highway, close to the Yonge Street exit, when he was hit by the passing truck shortly before 2:15 p.m., said OPP Sgt. Kerry Schmidt.

An empty vehicle was found on the right shoulder of the highway near the collision scene, he added. Schmidt had no further details about the man who was killed.

The driver of the truck is co-operating with police, according to Schmidt.

The eastbound express lanes are closed while the OPP's collision reconstruction team investigates. All eastbound traffic is being funneled into the collector lanes at Allen Road.

Schmidt asked that anyone who witnessed the fatal collision contact the OPP.