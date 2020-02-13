Man dead after being struck by truck, trapped under trailer in Scarborough

A man is dead after being struck by a truck and trapped under a trailer in Scarborough, Toronto police say.

Emergency crews were called to the scene at a warehouse in the Metropolitan Road and Warden Avenue area near Highway 401 around 6:30 p.m. Wednesday.

The victim was found in "very serious condition," police said in tweet.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police have not yet released the man's age, saying they are working to notify next of kin.

A number of roads in the area are closed as police investigate.