Man tried to lure 12-year-old girl to his car in East York, police say

Toronto police issued a public safety alert on Sunday, saying a man in a car followed a 12-year-old girl in East York on Friday and tried to lure her to his vehicle.

Police said the incident happened in the area of Barrington Avenue and Balfour Avenue, near Main Street and Danforth Avenue, on Friday afternoon. Officers were called to the area at about 2:30 p.m.

The incident has been deemed "suspicious."

In a news release on Sunday, police said the girl was walking in the area and was followed by a man in what police describe as a newer model black import car.

The man allegedly tried to lure the girl into his car with compliments, police said. The girl, fearing for her safety, ran home.

Police describe the man as older with a heavy build.

Officers have released images of the suspect vehicle.

Police said anyone with information to call police at (416) 808-5500 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at (416) 222-8477.