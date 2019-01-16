Man to serve 3 years in prison for sex assaults dating back to late 1970s

A Toronto man arrested in connection with sexual assaults that took place on an Ontario farm more than 30 years ago will spend three years behind bars.

Philip Wood was sentenced three years each on four counts of indecent assault at the Ontario Superior Court. The sentences are to be served concurrently.

Police alleged the assaults occurred between 1977 and 1983 at a Sagamore Farm group home in Parham, Ont. — about 300 kilometres east of Toronto — where three boys between the ages of 10 and 12 were sexually assaulted by a man who worked at the site in "a position of trust."

In addition to his sentence, Wood will also be placed on the sex offender registry for life.

Four other charges of gross indecency against him were dropped.