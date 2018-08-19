Toronto man dies in possible drowning at Simcoe County beach

A 35-year-old Toronto man has died after being removed from the water at a beach in Tiny Township, the OPP say.

Emergency crews were called to the scene at Bluewater Beach just before 1 p.m. on Sunday to a report of a male in the water without vital signs.

Police say the man who was visiting the area was found underwater by friends he was swimming with.

CPR was performed on the man at the beach by Good Samaritans when he was taken out of the water, police say.

Emergency crews continued CPR on the man who was then transported to Georgian Bay General Hospital by paramedics.

The man was pronounced dead at the hospital.

Police are withholding the victim's name until next of kin has been notified.

An investigation into the incident is ongoing.