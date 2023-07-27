Video shows driver being thrown from moving SUV after violent carjacking

A new video captures the moment a victim was thrown from a moving vehicle during violent carjacking in July. Police say he sustained minor injuries.

A Brampton man has been charged after what police say was a "violent carjacking" caught on camera, showing a victim thrown from a moving vehicle.

Peel Regional Police released footage of the incident Thursday.

The incident began around 11:30 a.m. on July 14 in the area of Goreway Drive and Morning Star Drive, police said in a news release.

The suspect was fleeing York Regional Police officers in a stolen white cargo van, when he crossed into Peel region and "deliberately" rear-ended a black SUV, police say.

The video shows the driver of the SUV inspecting the rear of their vehicle, when the suspect appears to exit the white cargo van, run past the victim and hop in the driver's seat of the SUV.

Victim had minor injuries

The SUV driver is then seen running toward the open driver-side door and forces himself into the vehicle, where police say there was a struggle with the suspect. Seconds later, the SUV begins moving with the door wide open.

The vehicle then turns right at an intersection and the victim is thrown onto the road, hitting the pavement and rolling over several times.

"The accused then fled the area at a high rate of speed with the victim inside," police said, adding the suspect ran multiple red lights and pushed the victim out while the vehicle was still moving.

The victim managed to suffer only minor injuries, police said.

Police said the victim's car was later located near Lake Shore Boulevard West and Thirty Sixth Street in Etobicoke, approximately 20 kilometres from the alleged carjacking.

A 26-year-old Brampton man is now facing a long list of charges, including robbery, flight from police and dangerous operation of a vehicle. Police said the accused was on multiple forms of judicial release due to outstanding criminal offences.

How to reduce your risk of being carjacked:

Police said while violent vehicle thefts remain rare, they have seen a "slight increase" recently. The shared the following tips to reduce the risk of being carjacked: