Man who allegedly threatened Toronto school shooting charged with hoax terrorist activity

Toronto police have arrested a man who allegedly threatened to carry out a school shooting in an online chat last week.

Hamilton man Tygar Allen Campbell, 28, faces a string of charges including uttering threats and hoax regarding a terrorist activity, police say.

The charges also include failing to comply with a release order, failing to comply with a probation order, using an imitation firearm during the commission of an indictable offence, possession of a weapon and two counts of possessing a firearm or ammunition contrary to a prohibition order.

Police released a photo from an online chat Friday after Campbell allegedly said he had a gun and planned to commit a shooting an unnamed school. At the time, investigators said they were looking to put a name to the face.

While the threat was uncorroborated, police said in a news release that "immediate steps were taken to ensure the safety of potentially targeted schools."

On Tuesday, police say, they executed a search warrant in the Hamilton area, where Campbell was arrested.

He was set to appear in court Wednesday.