Man, teen girl charged with 1st-degree murder in death of Montreal man

Two people from Ontario have been charged with first-degree murder in the death of a Montreal man whose body was found north of Toronto in April, York Regional Police say.

Police arrested 19-year-old man from Cambridge, Ont., on July 5 and a 15-year-old girl from Mississauga, Ont., a month earlier on June 5.

The victim has been identified as 18-year-old Zackhry Ramnath, police said in a news release on Wednesday.

Ramnath's body was found by a person walking a dog along a trail in the area of Dufferin Street and 15th Sideroad, near Seneca College's King Campus, on April 23.

The death was deemed suspicious and homicide detectives took over the investigation.

Police are urging anyone with information to come forward.