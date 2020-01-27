Toronto police search for man accused of tampering with food in store

Toronto police are looking for a man accused of tampering with food in a west-end convenience store.

The alleged incident happened at the Little Bee Mart in the area of Runnymede Road and Annette Street shortly before 2 p.m. on Sunday afternoon.

Police allege the man entered the store and put an unknown substance inside a ketchup bottle as well as several bottles of Coca Cola.

They say he then allegedly put the items back on the shelf for sale and left the store.

Police say the bottles were seized for testing, but are still urging local residents to be careful if they purchase products with broken safety seals.

Officers are asking anyone with information on the case to come forward.