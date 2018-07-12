Man sustains life-threatening injuries during downtown assault
A 25-year-old man is in hospital with life threatening injuries after an attack downtown in the early morning hours on Thursday, according to police.
Paramedics said a 25-year-old man was 'severely beaten' on Dundas Street
Officers and paramedics responded to the scene on Dundas Street near Sherbourne Street at around 5:20 a.m.
They found the man unconscious but breathing, police said.
According to paramedics, the man had been "severely beaten." He was rushed to a trauma centre.