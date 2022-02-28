Man, 47, struck and killed by TTC bus in north Scarborough

A 47-year-old man has been struck and killed by a TTC bus in Scarborough, Toronto police say.

Police were called Finch Avenue East and McCowan Road just before 11 a.m.

They say the bus, which was in service at the time of the crash, struck the man while it was making a southbound turn. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Surrounding roadways have been closed for the investigation, and drivers are asked to use alternate routes.

The traffic services unit is investigating.

Anyone who witnessed the crash or who may have dashcam footage is asked to contact police at 416-808-1900.