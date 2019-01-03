Man, 21, seriously injured after vehicle crashes into Brampton bus shelter

A 21-year-old man is seriously injured after a vehicle veered into a Brampton, Ont., bus shelter early Thursday.

Peel Regional Police say the victim was struck just before 7:30 a.m. while waiting for a bus in the area of Kenview Boulevard and Finch Avenue West, near Steeles Avenue East.

The man was conscious and breathing when officers arrived at the scene, according to police.

Initially, paramedics said he was taken to a trauma centre in life-threatening condition. Around two hours later, police reported that his condition had stabilized and his injuries are now considered serious.

The roof of the destroyed bus shelter can be seen lying in the snow. (Robert Krbavac/CBC)

Pictures from the scene showed a damaged dark-coloured Infiniti SUV sitting on snow-covered grass a short distance from the twisted metal remnants of the bus shelter.

Investigators are looking into what caused the driver to leave the roadway and are warning motorists to avoid the area.