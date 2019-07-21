Man in critical condition after being struck by vehicle on Hwy. 401
Pedestrian was struck in westbound collector lanes near Don Mills Road
A man was taken to hospital with critical injuries after being struck by a vehicle on Highway 401 Saturday evening, Ontario Provincial Police said.
Sgt. Kerry Schmidt said the man, a pedestrian, was struck in the westbound collector lanes of the highway near Don Mills Road shortly before 7 p.m.
Two vehicles were involved in the incident, Schmidt said.
The man is believed to be in his 40s, Toronto Paramedic Services said.
Three right collector lanes of the highway are blocked because of the incident.
Collision: Pedestrian struck on <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Hwy401?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Hwy401</a> WB collectors at Don Mills.<br>3 right lanes blocked, 2 left lanes open. <br>2 vehicles involved, pedestrian at hospital with critical injuries. Updates to follow <a href="https://t.co/Pfo0wfUHxO">pic.twitter.com/Pfo0wfUHxO</a>—@OPP_HSD