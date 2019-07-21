Man in critical condition after being struck by vehicle on Hwy. 401

A man was taken to hospital with critical injuries after being struck by a vehicle on Highway 401 Saturday evening, Ontario Provincial Police said.

Sgt. Kerry Schmidt said the man, a pedestrian, was struck in the westbound collector lanes of the highway near Don Mills Road shortly before 7 p.m.

Two vehicles were involved in the incident, Schmidt said.

The man is believed to be in his 40s, Toronto Paramedic Services said.

Three right collector lanes of the highway are blocked because of the incident.