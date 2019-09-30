Skip to Main Content
Pedestrian dead after being struck by vehicle in Etobicoke
Toronto

A 58-year-old man who was hit by a vehicle in Etobicoke on Sunday night has died, Toronto police say.

Victim was hit by BMW vehicle driven by a 52-year-old man, police say

CBC News ·
Paramedics responded to calls about a collision in the area of Kipling Avenue and Bethridge Road around 9 p.m. Sunday. (Charles Contant/Radio-Canada)

Paramedics responded to calls about a collision in the area of Kipling Avenue and Bethridge Road around 9 p.m.

When they got there, they found a pedestrian who had suffered serious injuries.

The victim was rushed to hospital where he later died.

Police say the victim was struck by a 52-year-old man who was driving a BMW. No charges have been laid.

Police are asking anyone in the area who may have security or dashcam footage of the incident to contact investigators.

