Pedestrian dead after being struck by vehicle in Etobicoke

A 58-year-old man who was hit by a vehicle in Etobicoke on Sunday night has died, Toronto police say.

Paramedics responded to calls about a collision in the area of Kipling Avenue and Bethridge Road around 9 p.m.

When they got there, they found a pedestrian who had suffered serious injuries.

The victim was rushed to hospital where he later died.

Police say the victim was struck by a 52-year-old man who was driving a BMW. No charges have been laid.

Police are asking anyone in the area who may have security or dashcam footage of the incident to contact investigators.