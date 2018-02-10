New
Man in critical condition after being struck by TTC bus near Bay and Richmond
A man in his 40s is in critical condition after being struck by a TTC bus, paramedics said.
Emergency crews called to the area just before 5 p.m.
A man in his 40s is in critical condition after being struck by a TTC bus, paramedics said.
Emergency crews were called to Bay Street and Richmond Street West just before 5 p.m. on Wednesday.
Paramedics transported the man to a trauma centre.
The southbound lane on Bay Street is closed between Richmond and Adelaide Streets for police investigation.