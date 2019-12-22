Man in his 70s struck by streetcar downtown
A man in his 70s has been transported to hospital in serious condition, after being stuck by a streetcar in the area of Queen Street West and Dunn Avenue on Sunday, Toronto police say.
Victim’s condition is not considered life-threatening, paramedics say
The man was riding a motor scooter when he was struck just after 11 a.m., police say.
Paramedics say the victim's injuries are not considered life-threatening.
Queen Street West was closed in both directions from Dunn Avenue to Landsdowne for several hours as police investigated. It was reopened just before 2 p.m. on Sunday.
UPDATE - CLOSURE<br>Queen St W and Dunn Ave<br>Queen CLOSED in both directions from Dunn Ave to Lansdowne <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/GO2463440?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#GO2463440</a> ^cb—@TPSOperations