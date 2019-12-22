Man in his 70s struck by streetcar downtown

A man in his 70s has been transported to hospital in serious condition, after being stuck by a streetcar in the area of Queen Street West and Dunn Avenue on Sunday, Toronto police say.

The man was riding a motor scooter when he was struck just after 11 a.m., police say.

Paramedics say the victim's injuries are not considered life-threatening.

Queen Street West was closed in both directions from Dunn Avenue to Landsdowne for several hours as police investigated. It was reopened just before 2 p.m. on Sunday.