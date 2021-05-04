Man in his 30s in critical condition after being stabbed several times at Royal York Station

A man in his 30s is in critical condition after he was stabbed several times at Royal York Station on Tuesday, Toronto police and paramedics say.

Police were called to the TTC station in Etobicoke shortly before 4 p.m. The station is located on Royal York Road north of Bloor Street West.

Paramedics have rushed the man to a trauma centre.

Officers are on the scene and continuing to investigate.

The TTC said regular service on Line 2 Bloor-Danforth between Islington and Jane has resumed but trains are not stopping eastbound at Royal York Station.